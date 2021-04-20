Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $327,016.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00034452 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001553 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002733 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,269,583 coins and its circulating supply is 3,769,583 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

