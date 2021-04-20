Monero Classic (XMC) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001125 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $12.24 million and $57,367.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.62 or 0.00691817 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002233 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 833.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 829.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

