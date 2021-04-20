MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0227 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $156,936.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003073 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003184 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.99 or 0.00376130 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 183.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 219,820,802 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

