MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Down 7.2%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.47. 19,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,290,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.57 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $2,399,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 608.9% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 241,420 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133,372 shares during the period. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.