MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

MDB stock opened at $300.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.22. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $147.29 and a 52-week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $141,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,720 shares of company stock worth $102,985,288. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $289,179,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

