MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

MONOY stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MonotaRO has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

