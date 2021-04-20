Morgan Stanley Acquires 276,917 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

SFM stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

