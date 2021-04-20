Morgan Stanley Acquires 44,759 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Qualys worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Qualys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Wedbush decreased their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.57.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,927 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.