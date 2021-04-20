Morgan Stanley Boosts Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $47.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $43.50 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

