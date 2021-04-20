Morgan Stanley Boosts Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $30.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.82% from the stock’s previous close.

VST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Vistra alerts:

NYSE:VST traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 47,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after buying an additional 3,700,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 2,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,440,000 after buying an additional 3,164,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $53,523,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after buying an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.