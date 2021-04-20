Morgan Stanley Buys 411,504 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1,017.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,504 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 53,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTA opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

