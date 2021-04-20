Morgan Stanley Increases Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target to GBX 260

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Babcock International Group to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 465.14 ($6.08).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 311.50 ($4.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 254.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.94. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 452.20 ($5.91).

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 25,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

