Morgan Stanley Increases Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $96.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of HLNE opened at $90.69 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

