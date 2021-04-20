Morgan Stanley Raises Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $25.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNK. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Cinemark stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Cinemark by 1,456.4% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 3,280,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $26,030,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $20,778,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $5,496,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

