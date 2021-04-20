Morgan Stanley Raises Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $18.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GTES has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

