Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AAVMY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. 42,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,653. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

