Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEL stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

