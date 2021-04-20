Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,243 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $227.58. The stock had a trading volume of 126,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,019. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.79 and its 200 day moving average is $232.33. The company has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,426 shares of company stock worth $36,783,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

