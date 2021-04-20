Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,548 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 64,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.74. The company had a trading volume of 301,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,243. The company has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.