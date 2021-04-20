Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $428,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 10.0% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 727,074 shares of company stock worth $241,921,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.27. 100,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.