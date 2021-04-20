Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $566,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 185,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,085. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.