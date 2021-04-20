MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Update

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,500 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 535,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 924,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MOSY stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. MoSys has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 81.92% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

