Motco Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Motco reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after buying an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $259.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.87 and a 1 year high of $261.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

