Motco Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Motco cut its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in American National Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American National Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American National Group by 1,222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in American National Group by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American National Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American National Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $116.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

