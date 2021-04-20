Motco Purchases New Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Motco purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

