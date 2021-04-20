Motco Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $416.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.92 and a 52 week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

