MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report sales of $43.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.31 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $210.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $227.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $348.89 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $377.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

MP stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,386. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.