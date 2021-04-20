MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

MP opened at $29.51 on Monday. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

