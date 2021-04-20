MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $755.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million. Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

