M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

M&T Bank stock opened at $154.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.