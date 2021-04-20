Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to $14.25 at CIBC

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $13.50 to $14.25 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.64.

MLLGF opened at $10.98 on Monday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

