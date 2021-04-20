Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.25 at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$15.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.03.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.54 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$13.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.74.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.