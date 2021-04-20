Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.70.

NDAQ opened at $158.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.38. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $102.80 and a 12-month high of $161.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 151,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

