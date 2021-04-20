Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $164.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $160.00. 1,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,731. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $102.80 and a 12 month high of $161.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average of $136.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,512,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 751.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after buying an additional 127,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.