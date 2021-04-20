National Bankshares Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC raised Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

CAS stock opened at C$15.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.58. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$12.25 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cascades will post 2.2399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

