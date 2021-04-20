National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in National Grid by 610.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in National Grid by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

National Grid stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

