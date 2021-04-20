National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stake Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Research by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRC opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. National Research Co. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.66.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06. Also, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

