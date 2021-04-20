National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.89

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.89 and last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 3558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. B. Riley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

