Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 627,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 516,146 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 135,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,976. Navient has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

