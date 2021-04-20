Neblio Price Hits $3.03 on Top Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00005588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $52.69 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00030840 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00021413 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008989 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,772,410 coins and its circulating supply is 17,378,270 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

