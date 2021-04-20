Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives €62.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €62.45 ($73.47).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NEM stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €59.64 ($70.16). 117,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

