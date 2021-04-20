Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NLTX opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.87 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $283,350 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 158.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $346,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

