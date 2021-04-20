Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.20

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.20 and traded as high as $8.74. Neonode shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 52,576 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $97.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.90.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%.
About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
