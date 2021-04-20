NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post $59.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.10 million and the lowest is $59.60 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $97.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $291.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $305.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $365.22 million, with estimates ranging from $352.20 million to $388.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,327,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $134,895.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at about $8,043,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 525,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 261,533 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 250,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 215,108 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 4,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,233. The company has a market capitalization of $534.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

