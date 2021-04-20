Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $650.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $554.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

