Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $586.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $587.45.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $554.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.59. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $171,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

