Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Up 29.6% in March

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

