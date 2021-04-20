New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,746 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $62,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $27,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 197,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.6% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

