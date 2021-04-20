New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $313,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,315,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,316,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,228,706 shares of company stock valued at $111,494,796 in the last quarter.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

