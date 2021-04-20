New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $262,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,477,000 after purchasing an additional 311,894 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,763,000 after buying an additional 601,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.27 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

BEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.85.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

